Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $176.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

