Critical Contrast: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.48 -$139.45 million ($0.87) -3.75 Cousins Properties $740.34 million 8.29 $237.28 million $0.82 50.32

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.04%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -14.48% -8.23% -2.93% Cousins Properties 16.36% 2.73% 1.74%

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

