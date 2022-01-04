Critical Review: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for aTyr Pharma and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.73%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.66%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 20.05 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.70 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.94) -4.55

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19% Cortexyme N/A -57.74% -51.79%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Cortexyme on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

