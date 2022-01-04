CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $199,605. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

