Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

