CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

