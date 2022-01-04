CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CTS opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

