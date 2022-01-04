Cullman Bancorp Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CULL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. Cullman Bancorp had issued 4,284,375 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $42,843,750 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CULL opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULL. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

