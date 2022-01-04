Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $235.29 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

