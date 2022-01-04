Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

