Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.37 and last traded at $69.75. 1,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.