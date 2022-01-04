CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

CVSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 416,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,937. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CV Sciences (CVSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.