CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.62. 66,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,418. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

