CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.96

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3298381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.