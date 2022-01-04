Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 59,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.