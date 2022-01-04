Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CHEF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

