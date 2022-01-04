Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $91,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

