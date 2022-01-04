Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

