Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,855 shares of company stock worth $19,637,730. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

