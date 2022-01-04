Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

