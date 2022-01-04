Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.07

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.47), with a volume of 1131383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.20 ($5.66).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.75) to GBX 473 ($6.37) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.75) to GBX 473 ($6.37) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.38.

In related news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.62), for a total transaction of £961,139.20 ($1,295,161.30). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($200,781.57).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

