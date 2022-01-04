Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $646,037.71 and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.95 or 0.08245408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,133.87 or 0.99973185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,042,614 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

