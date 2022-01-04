Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

