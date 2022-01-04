Davis R M Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $234.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.