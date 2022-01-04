DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $347,000.66 and $9,514.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00184270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006915 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005059 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004855 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002102 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

