DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Billion (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007556 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $3.12 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007743 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.