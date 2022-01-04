Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will report sales of $44.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,415,000.

Shares of DH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

