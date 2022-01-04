Dent (DENT) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Dent has a total market cap of $395.08 million and $44.46 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

