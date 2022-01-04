DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,695.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $39,695.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

