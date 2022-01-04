Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 198,346 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198,346 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $58,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,143,672. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

