Deutsche Bank AG Buys 117,557 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $63,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after buying an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after buying an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after buying an additional 219,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.