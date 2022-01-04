Deutsche Bank AG Has $62.12 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $62,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

