Deutsche Bank AG Has $66.05 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yandex were worth $66,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

