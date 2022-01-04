Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $68,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

