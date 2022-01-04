Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $59,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 118,955 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,176,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

