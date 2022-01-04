Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,377 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $72,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $183.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

