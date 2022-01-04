Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,033 ($27.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,685.96. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 20.31 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($36.24) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($434.82). Also, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,478.91). Insiders bought 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

