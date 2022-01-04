Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $12,625.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00003555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

