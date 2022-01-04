DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHHC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 50,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,190. DiamondHead has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $33,130,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $12,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 660,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 455,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.