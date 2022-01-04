Digiwage (WAGE) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $58,851.35 and approximately $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

