Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.10 and last traded at $141.40. 15,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,886,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 684.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

