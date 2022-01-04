Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise it well for growth. A gradual economic recovery and improved consumer spending are providing an impetus to its sales volume. The company's strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. A solid financial position enables it to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. New account growth and strong credit performance are major positives. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will restrict the margins. Also, provision for loan losses remains a concern. A Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its 3Q earnings on Jan 19.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $842,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

