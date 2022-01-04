Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Sells 4,050,499 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,510 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,050,499 shares during the period. UiPath makes up about 13.9% of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,851 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,214 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

