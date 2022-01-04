Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $104,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.