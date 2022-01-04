Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.45

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

