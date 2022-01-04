Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $553.22 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.12.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

