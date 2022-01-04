DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,284,464 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $145.34 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion and a PE ratio of -40.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

