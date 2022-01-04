Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.84

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.84 and last traded at C$24.84, with a volume of 3757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.76.

The company has a market capitalization of C$807.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.