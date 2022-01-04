Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.51. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 660 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $547.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.