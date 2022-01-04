Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.51. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 660 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $547.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.
About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.