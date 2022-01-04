dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Separately, reissued a "buy" rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

